England secure Test Series success with win over Tonga in dismal affair

ENGLAND have secured a Test Series success over Tonga with a 14-4 victory in a dismal international affair.

Shaun Wane’s men had already beaten Kristian Woolf’s side last week, 22-18, and it was two wins out of two for England at the John Smith’s Stadium.

England broke the deadlock in the seventh minute when slick passing ended with Matty Ashton going in at the corner before Harry Smith converted expertly from out wide for a 6-0 lead.

Smith was again on target on 25 minutes when Tonga were penalised for a ball strip as both sides traded massive hits and errors.

And it was England that was in the ascendancy for most of the first-half, with Ashton grabbing his second with five minutes to go, following up a brilliant Smith grubber. This time the halfback couldn’t convert as England led 12-0 at the break.

The hosts should have extended their lead just five minutes into the second-half when a frenetic last-tackle play ended with Tom Johnstone knocking on over the line from a Mike McMeeken kick.

England did continue ticking the scoreboard over when Tonga stripped the ball from Daryl Clark in front of the sticks. Smith converted to make it 14-0.

The Tongans did finally get on the board just before the hour when Tolutau Koula slid in at the corner after a great pass from Will Hopoate. Isaiya Katoa, however, couldn’t convert as England led 14-4.

Rain and terrible conditions spoiled the occasion in the second-half with neither side able to keep hold of the ball. With that, England was able to wind the clock down and secure the 14-4 win.

England

Jack Welsby – 8

Matty Ashton – 8

Harry Newman – 7

Toby King – 7

Tom Johnstone – 8

Mikey Lewis – 7

Harry Smith – 7

Tom Burgess – 7

Daryl Clark – 6

Matty Lees – 6

John Bateman – 6

Elliott Whitehead – 6

Victor Radley – 6

Substitutes

Danny Walker – 5

Mike McMeeken – 7

Chris Hill – 6

Liam Farrell – 5

Tries: Ashton 2

Goals: Smith 3/4

Tonga

Will Hopoate – 6

Junior Tupou – 5

Will Penisini – 4

Moses Suli – 5

Tolutau Koula – 8

Tui Lolohea – 6

Isaiya Katoa – 6

Addin Fonua-Blake – 7

Siliva Havili – 6

Tevita Tatola – 6

Tyson Frizell – 7

Haumole Olakau’atu – 7

Felise Kaufusi – 7

Substitutes

Dion Teaupa – 5

Moeaki Fotuaika – 4

Keaon Koloamatangi – 5

Eliesa Katoa – 4

Tries: Koula

Goals: I Katoa 0/1

Referee: Jack Smith

Half-time: 12-0

