Super League fixture announcements: TV selections, Grand Final, Magic Weekend and Channel 4

THE Super League fixtures are set to be announced tomorrow with all 12 clubs in anticipation over how their season will pan out in 2023.

Last night, the full Rivals Round fixture list was revealed with the newly-promoted Leigh Leopards taking on last year’s surprise package Salford Red Devils at the Leigh Sports Village.

Castleford Tigers will host Wakefield Trinity at the Jungle with Leeds Rhinos doing the same with Huddersfield Giants at their Headingley stadium.

Meanwhile, Hull FC will take on Hull KR at the MKM Stadium with Wigan Warriors doing battle with local rivals St Helens at the DW Stadium whilst Warrington Wolves travel to Catalans Dragons.

All of those fixtures will be live on Sky Sports.

The actual Super League season kicks off on Thursday 16 February and ends with the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday 14 October – of course the Grand Final was two weeks earlier in 2022 due to the World Cup.

Super League teams will also play 27 rounds in the regular season, including 13 home and 13 away games plus Magic Weekend at St James’ Park.

Those Magic Weekend fixtures have already been revealed with Salford Red Devils and Hull KR opening the show on Saturday 3 June and Hull FC and Warrington Wolves closing the event on Sunday night.

Inbetween, Wigan Warriors will play the Catalans Dragons second on Saturday with Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers doing battle on the Saturday night.

Wakefield Trinity will come up against the Leigh Leopards first on Sunday as St Helens take on Huddersfield Giants straight after before Hull and Warrington go head to head.

Tomorrow’s announcement will also include details of the first batch of broadcast selections for Sky Sports and Channel 4 in 2023.

Naturally, this part of the year yields much excitement as fans get to know who they will be playing and when – and there is not long to go now!