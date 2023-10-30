Ex-Super League star Jermaine McGillvary explains why he joined Daryl Powell’s rebuild at Wakefield Trinity

FORMER Super League star Jermaine McGillvary has revealed why he has joined Daryl Powell’s rebuild at Wakefield Trinity following the club’s exit from the top flight.

Wakefield’s relegation was confirmed at the end of the 2023 Super League season, but Powell is putting together an impressive outfit in what will be Trinity’s first year in the second tier since 1998.

Among those joining the club have been Iain Thornley and Mathieu Cozza, whilst McGillvary has explained what drew the veteran winger to Belle Vue.

“At the end of the season, Powelly sent me a message to see if I was interested in his next project. I have known Powelly throughout the years, first time I came into contact with him was when he coached Featherstone so I was definitely interested in joining,” McGillvary told the Wakefield website.

“The club is going through a fresh start just like me, I’ve been at Huddersfield all my career. Like Wakefield with a new owner, new coaching staff and new players. It is a match made in heaven.

“I’ve got one good last year in me so hopefully I can help the club reach Super League.

“Daryl has brought me here to do a job and I am expecting to do a job.”

