Ex-Castleford Tigers, Bradford Bulls and Leigh Leopards star retires

FORMER Castleford Tigers, Bradford Bulls and Leigh Leopards star Jy Hitchcox has retired.

The 33-year-old winger first came to the UK back in 2015 when he signed for Featherstone Rovers after a short spell with Wests Tigers Down Under.

He spent a year at the Millennium Stadium before impressing enough to earn a deal with the Castleford Tigers.

Always a fan favourite at the Jungle, Hitchcox spent three years at Castleford where he scored 23 tries in 30 games.

Hitchcox later had spells at Bradford Bulls, Toulouse Olympique and Leigh Leopards, but he has now decided to hang up his boots.

Hitchcox wrote: “I’ve decided to call time on my professional playing career. A tough decision but ultimately the right one. Since a 6 year old boy footy is all I’ve ever known. Just a kid from the bay with a steeden under my arm with dreams and ambitions to to play this great game, however I was often told my pipe dream would only ever be just that.

“Yet for the last 13 years it’s taken me to every professional tier in the world. From never leaving my hometown to 30+ countries visited, playing around Australia, the UK, France and back again.

“It led me to my partner, my children, my best friends and gave me a life that as a boy I could only have dreamt of. I left home as a 17 year old without a clue and I’ll return a 33 year old with still not much of a clue 🤣.

“It’s been a hell of a ride and I’ve made so many special friendships along the way. Ive had some incredible highs and some gut wrenching lows, both which have prepared me for life’s new challenges.

“I just wanted to take a minute to thank everyone that’s helped me along my journey and the coaches and clubs that gave me opportunity, I’ll even thank the critics (there’s been a few) I don’t think there’s a sport in the world that cultivates mate-ship like rugby league does, and for that I’m forever grateful. ✌🏽”