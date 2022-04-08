Tinirau Arona determined to end dismal Wakefield Trinity record in Challenge Cup

Wakefield Trinity prop Tinirau Arona is keen to play in a second Challenge Cup semi-final if he can help the club get past Wigan Warriors on Sunday.

The Belle Vue outfit have a dire recent history in the Challenge Cup, with the five-times winners reaching the last four of the competition just twice since their last Wembley appearance in 1979.

Arona is one of five current Trinity players who featured in their 2016 semi-final tie, along with Max Jowitt, Jacob Miller, David Fifita and Jordan Crowther, as they were beaten 56-12 by Warrington Wolves.

“My first year here in 2016, we made the semi-finals and lost to Warrington down at Leigh,” said Arona. “I think that set the tone for my Challenge Cups over the next few years!

“I know we haven’t come close to the finals but there’s always that excitement. We know how much it means to our fans and the community, a lot of them speak about the last time they went down to Wembley.

“All the photos are black and white from the last time they made a visit down there so it’s always been in the back of our minds, trying to make that trip again.

“I think it’s been a dream not only of mine but a few of us who have been here a while and invested a lot of years and blood, sweat and tears on Wakefield.”

To continue in the Challenge Cup, Trinity will have to get past Wigan Warriors at home in Sunday’s quarter-final.

Six years ago it was Huddersfield Giants who were beaten to progress to that fateful clash in the semis, with Wakefield a form side just like the current squad who have won their past four.

“I remember in 2016 there was a good vibe and buzz when we were making that trip to Leigh,” said Arona.

“We were in some good form that year, we’d won a fair few games in a row. I didn’t realise how rare it is to get that far in the cup.

“So I’m privileged that we made it that far but we went into that game with a few injuries, and Danny Kirmond was running on with one knee! There were lessons learned and hopefully we can get it right this year.”