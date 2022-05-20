Wakefield Trinity enter dual-registration partnership with Sheffield Eagles

Championship side Sheffield Eagles have entered a dual-registration agreement with Wakefield Trinity.

The Super League club will now be able to send their players out to the Eagles on a week-to-week basis.

“I’d firstly like to thank Willie Poching, Michael Carter and all at the Wakefield club for their assistance in getting this dual-registration deal finalised,” said Sheffield head coach Mark Aston.

“We have previously had a brilliant relationship with St Helens on a similar basis and we look forward to having the same with Wakefield, who have also been great to us in the past.

“We’re excited to welcome a few of their up-and-coming talents into the squad and making them a part of the club.

“What you get with young players coming in is a lot of enthusiasm and commitment, which is exactly what we ask of anyone that puts on an Eagles shirt.”

Sheffield are only one place outside the Championship play-offs ahead of Monday night’s tie with Widnes Vikings, their first back in the city at a renovated Olympic Legacy Park.