South Wales Scorpions founder dies following illness

By IAN GOLDEN

PHIL DAVIES, the man who founded South Wales Scorpions RLFC and was the club’s Chairman for its first four years, died on Sunday morning following an illness.

A successful businessman from the Port Talbot area, he was also on the Wales Rugby League board during his time at the Scorpions.

He founded the club in late 2009 after the then Super League club Celtic Crusaders moved to Wrexham to ensure the continuing development of professional Rugby League in the region.

The Scorpions, under his guidance, also took over the running of junior sides that brought through players like Regan Grace and current Wales men’s international players Connor and Curtis Davies.

“Phil was a very good friend of mine,” said Mike Nicholas, who was prominent in many efforts to promote Rugby League in Wales.

“When we needed to sustain professional club Rugby League in South Wales, he came on board to help me and established South Wales Scorpions, based in Neath, that developed a number of players that went on to Super League and play for Wales. I’ve a lot to thank him for.

“He moved to Thailand a decade ago, but he always kept in touch and he loved the game of Rugby League in Wales. My condolences go out to all his family and friends.”

