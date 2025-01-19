European Rugby League to appoint new leading official

EUROPEAN Rugby League, the umbrella body for nations playing the game across Europe, is looking to appoint a new part-time general secretary.

It follows the recent announcement of ERL general manager David Butler and Middle East Africa regional director Remond Safi moving to form the membership and competitions department at International Rugby League.

The general secretary will provide administrative support to ERL chair Dean Andrew and will implement strategic changes agreed by the members over the course of the next twelve months.

“The planned move of David and Remond to International Rugby League is mutually beneficial to both organisations,” said Andrew.

“They will still be closely involved in the day-to-day running of the international game, which will continue to have access to their considerable experience administering the sport in Europe, Middle East and Africa and the Americas.

“The new general secretary role will focus on European Rugby League as an organisation and its transition into a new exciting era as we review the role and purpose it plays for both the game and its members.”

Anyone wanting to apply should send a CV and a covering letter of no more than 1,000 words to info@europeanrugbyleague.com by 9am (UK) on Monday, February 3.

Prospective candidates seeking further information on the role should email the same address with any questions.