Featherstone Rovers reach out to find new young fans

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS are aiming to ensure they are fit for the future by further expanding their activity in the local community.

Attracting a new generation of supporters is a prime project of the Championship club’s chairman Paddy Handley.

The former Featherstone player turned businessman has backed a recruitment drive which has put James Ford’s new-look side up among the favourites for second-tier success this season.

And Handley wants attendances to rise alongside fortunes on the field after an average of around 2,200 last year, when Rovers squeezed into the play-offs with a team put together on a reduced budget in the wake of the club’s failed attempt at winning promotion to Super League in 2023.

Rovers have launched a campaign to hand out around 6,000 season tickets via schools and community clubs in the district.

Players and coaching staff are getting on board by making appearances at assemblies, taking part in question-and-answer sessions and running coaching clinics.

The club will also work with local organisations such as Wakefield District Housing to hold a free open day for tenants together with outreach work with community groups.

“We are recognised as having a loyal and passionate fanbase, and we appreciate every one of our supporters,” said chief executive Martin Vickers.

“Our work with the local community is well established, but we want to get even more involved, and get people through our gates.

“In the first instance, getting crowds of more than 3,000 is the aim, and we know that’s achievable, because we’ve had that figure before, and in the long term, we want to get higher still.

“Early season-ticket sales have been encouraging, and we have created a pricing structure which we hope will attract adults up to the age of 30, a category we identified by studying previous season’s figures.

“Obviously children are the fans of the future, and this project aims to put season tickets into the hands of 6,000 in our area.”

Handley said: “There is a real buzz around the club at the moment and we want to leave no stone unturned in bringing in new young supporters and their families.

“We are working hard on the field with a new team and off the field with a new matchday experience.”