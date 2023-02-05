Every Championship and pre-season friendly result from this weekend as Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, Hull KR and Wigan Warriors run riot

THE Championship began this weekend as a number of tasty all-Super League friendlies took place with Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards kicking things off on Saturday.

The Wolves ended up running out 22-10 winners against the Leopards in a hard-fought encounter as Barrow Raiders fell to a home defeat to Toulouse Olympique in the Championship.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Catalans Dragons beat an Elite One Selection whilst Workington Town ran out 38-10 victors against a Bradford Bulls reserves side.

Onto Sunday and Wakefield Trinity were hammered at home by Hull FC in a 56-0 drubbing as Hull KR beat Leeds Rhinos emphatically along with Castleford Tigers thrashing Huddersfield Giants in what was Nathan Massey’s testimonial fixture.

Wigan Warriors also did the business against Salford Red Devils for Sam Powell’s testimonial as five games from the Championship took off at 3pm.

Bradford Bulls managed to get one over on Whitehaven despite a stubborn effort from the Cumbrian side whilst Halifax Panthers just about overcame Sheffield Eagles.

Meanwhile, Batley Bulldogs beat London Broncos down in the capital, with Swinton Lions going down at home to the Newcastle Thunder and York Knights losing at home to Widnes Vikings.

Here are all the results:

Saturday 4th February

Warrington Wolves 22-10 Leigh Leopards

Barrow Raiders 4-24 Toulouse Olympique (Championship)

Catalans Dragons 32-4 Elite One Selection

Workington Town 38-10 Bradford Bulls Reserves

Sunday 5th February

Wakefield Trinity 0-56 Hull FC

Wigan Warriors 32-4 Salford Red Devils

Hull KR 26-4 Leeds Rhinos

Castleford Tigers 48-10 Huddersfield Giants

Bradford Bulls 24-8 Whitehaven

Halifax Panthers 26-18 Sheffield Eagles

London Broncos 20-30 Batley Bulldogs

Swinton Lions 6-18 Newcastle Thunder

York Knights 12-19 Widnes Vikings