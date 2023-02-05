Hull FC boss Tony Smith on new Super League signings Tex Hoy and Jake Clifford, his ‘enjoyment’ at watching his side play and escaping injuries

HULL FC head coach Tony Smith has hailed Australian duo Jake Clifford and Tex Hoy after the Black and Whites inflicted a huge 56-0 defeat on Wakefield Trinity.

The former Newcastle Knights pair seemed to struggle against Sheffield Eagles in Hull FC’s last pre-season game, but the duo excelled at Belle Vue.

And Smith noted the massive impact from both.

“The two Aussie boys (Hoy and Clifford) playing against Sheffield helped them to understand what our team is about and how the English game is played as they both looked far more comfortable and in sync with everybody,” Smith said.

“It’s a pleasure watching Jake (Clifford) with the team and the manner in which he directs the team and his calmness.

“It was a pleasure to watch him and listen to him, I’ve said it before people who can do things with calmness about it, it gives you confidence. I felt those two overseas players did a good job for us.”

Though it was a big win for Smith’s side, the Australian veteran isn’t getting carried away with Trinity boss Mark Applegarth resting a number of first-team players.

“It was a good hit out for us and I enjoyed watching it whilst the players enjoyed playing,” Smith continued.

“It was good right from the outset, we made good decisions and picked some good skills.

“It wasn’t faultless by any means. There were a few errors but we didn’t let that affect us and backed it up with good defence and good attitude.

“It was pleasing. I really enjoyed some of the skill levels and the manner in which tries were scored.

“It was a bit more difficult in the second-half as both teams made changes and we had people in different positions.

“It was a good response from the Sheffield game and we didn’t relax when we got in front, or complacent.

“There was a period after half-time where they had the ball for back to back sets and a couple of six agains and we had to show some character and we did. It meant something to our players to our defensive line and to each other.

“We’re not going to get carried away with it, we’ve got to be able to handle praise and keep things in check. We know we will have tougher days than today.

“Wakefield rested some and chose not to play some so we are far from travelling home thinking everything is rosy. We understand we need to work hard each week to get any results.

The Hull boss also explained Josh Griffin only played one half due to illness, with the Black and Whites getting through injury free.

“Josh Griffin hadn’t trained with us since Monday but he put his hand up to play today and he was great out the left edge.

“Ben McNamara did well with Jordan Lane, Cam Scott and Darnell McIntosh getting in there down the right.

“We didn’t pick up any injuries, we had a few players speaking of tightness.

“It was a very sandy pitch and it takes its toll on the players in terms of skin wear and it makes it hard work running on it.”