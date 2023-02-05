Hull KR inflict defeat on Leeds Rhinos as Willie Peters men restrict Rohan Smith’s side to just one try

HULL KR gave Willie Peters a home debut to remember at Craven Park with a slick victory over Leeds Rhinos.
Ryan Hall opened the scoring for the Robins, finishing off a slick move on the left but Lachlan Coote couldn’t convert inside the opening five minutes.
Hall was at the double just after the midway point in the first-half on the back of a great Shaun Kenny-Dowall break and this time Coote converted to make it 10-0.
Tom Opacic grabbed his first try in Rovers colours just before the break as Coote’s conversion sent the hosts into a 16-0 at half-time.
Leon Ruan got one back for the Rhinos with 12 minutes to go, but Ethan Ryan dived over in the corner to restore KR’s 16-point lead. Will Dagger converted as the Robins led 22-4.
Jez Litten added another just before the end, but Dagger missed the conversion as Rovers ran home with a 26-4 victory.
Hull KR
1 Lachlan Coote
2 Ethan Ryan
3 Tom Opacic
4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall
5 Ryan Hall
20 Mikey Lewis
7 Jordan Abdull
8 Sauaso Sue
9 Matt Parcell
15 Rhys Kennedy
16 James Batchelor
12 Kane Linnett
13 Elliot Minchella
Substitutes
10 George King
11 Frankie Halton
14 Jez Litten
17 Matty Storton
19 Will Dagger
22 Dean Hadley
24 Sam Wood
26 Sam Luckley
29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e
Tries: Hall 2, Opacic, Ryan, Litten
Goals: Coote 2/3, Dagger 1/2
Leeds Rhinos
1 Richie Myler
23 Liam Tindall
5 Ash Handley
2 David Fusitu’a
24 Luis Roberts
6 Blake Austin
7 Aidan Sezer
18 Tom Holroyd
9 Kruise Leeming
15 Sam Lisone
12 Rhyse Martin
10 Zane Tetevano
13 Cameron Smith
Substitutes
3 Brad Lumb
14 Jarrod O’Connor
17 Justin Sangare
20 Morgan Gannon
22 Sam Walters
25 James Donaldson
29 Jack Sinfield
31 Leon Ruan
34 Alfie Edgell
Tries: Ruan
Goals: Martin 0/1