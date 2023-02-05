Hull KR inflict defeat on Leeds Rhinos as Willie Peters men restrict Rohan Smith’s side to just one try

HULL KR gave Willie Peters a home debut to remember at Craven Park with a slick victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Ryan Hall opened the scoring for the Robins, finishing off a slick move on the left but Lachlan Coote couldn’t convert inside the opening five minutes.

Hall was at the double just after the midway point in the first-half on the back of a great Shaun Kenny-Dowall break and this time Coote converted to make it 10-0.

Tom Opacic grabbed his first try in Rovers colours just before the break as Coote’s conversion sent the hosts into a 16-0 at half-time.

Leon Ruan got one back for the Rhinos with 12 minutes to go, but Ethan Ryan dived over in the corner to restore KR’s 16-point lead. Will Dagger converted as the Robins led 22-4.

Jez Litten added another just before the end, but Dagger missed the conversion as Rovers ran home with a 26-4 victory.

Hull KR

1 Lachlan Coote

2 Ethan Ryan

3 Tom Opacic

4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall

5 Ryan Hall

20 Mikey Lewis

7 Jordan Abdull

8 Sauaso Sue

9 Matt Parcell

15 Rhys Kennedy

16 James Batchelor

12 Kane Linnett

13 Elliot Minchella

Substitutes

10 George King

11 Frankie Halton

14 Jez Litten

17 Matty Storton

19 Will Dagger

22 Dean Hadley

24 Sam Wood

26 Sam Luckley

29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

Tries: Hall 2, Opacic, Ryan, Litten

Goals: Coote 2/3, Dagger 1/2

Leeds Rhinos

1 Richie Myler

23 Liam Tindall

5 Ash Handley

2 David Fusitu’a

24 Luis Roberts

6 Blake Austin

7 Aidan Sezer

18 Tom Holroyd

9 Kruise Leeming

15 Sam Lisone

12 Rhyse Martin

10 Zane Tetevano

13 Cameron Smith

Substitutes

3 Brad Lumb

14 Jarrod O’Connor

17 Justin Sangare

20 Morgan Gannon

22 Sam Walters

25 James Donaldson

29 Jack Sinfield

31 Leon Ruan

34 Alfie Edgell

Tries: Ruan

Goals: Martin 0/1