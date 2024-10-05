‘Every game is a blessing’: Tom Holmes goes from cancer scare to Bradford Bulls play-off campaign

Due to health issues at the start of the season it looked like Tom Holmes might not play at all for Bradford, but now he’s out on the field and aiming to boost the Bulls in the play-offs.

ROCKY, Slumdog Millionaire, The Full Monty and Billy Elliot – just some of the blockbuster films to have documented stories of triumph over adversity.

Now Bradford Bulls star Tom Holmes is looking to write his own Hollywood script and create a fairytale end to what has been an extremely tough year for the 28-year-old and his family.

When the year started with him fearing for not only his career but more worryingly his health, a strong play-off and Grand Final push seemed a million miles away for the former Castleford, Featherstone and Huddersfield player – but that is the very different fight he is now facing.

Back in January, Holmes had been told to prepare for the worst after doctors were unable to find a conclusive reason for a rapid decline in his health over the previous few months. The fullback or half was told it was likely it would prove to be Subcutaneous Panniculitis-Like T-cell Lymphoma (SPTCL), a rare form of cancer that affects less than one percent of the population.

The club, its fans and the general rugby league community rallied around one of their own and now Holmes is ready to repay that support by giving the Odsal faithful a reason to be cheerful, and believes they are in a strong position to do that.

“Nine months ago I wasn’t even expected to take to the field, never mind be thinking about preparing for a play-off campaign,” said Holmes, who has also had loan spells at Oxford, Batley and Sheffield throughout his career.

“I am just really excited to be back out there playing and be in a good position at this stage of the year. So now I just want to keep giving my best and help push this club as far as I can.

“We’ve struggled a bit at times with injuries, but we’re starting to cement a bit of a consistent team together as well so there is confidence in the camp ahead of the play-offs.

“We have got strike players all over the pitch so we know we can score points, but a big thing is that we have confidence in our defence and that is what’s going to get us through the tough games we’ll have over the next few weeks.

“Across rugby league, everyone has been really supportive over the last nine months. This club especially.

“From those high up to the fans and backroom staff – everyone at Bradford has helped me massively, so now I want to repay them for that by getting the fans here what they want – getting us to that Grand Final.”

It was perhaps somewhat against the odds when Holmes returned to action against Widnes at the end of April after scans showed an improvement in his condition – even if they still didn’t have a clear indication of what the problem was. This, coupled with a general improvement in his overall health, saw him given the go-ahead to try and resume normal life.

That included a return to full training, followed by a try-scoring return in the 13-14 defeat to the Vikings on an emotional afternoon at Odsal.

While he admits his enforced absence has affected his form, he is just grateful to be back out on the field and remains thankful for every appearance he can make in red, amber and black – no matter what role he is playing within the side.

“I sometimes look back at where I have been this year and it’s still pretty emotional, so you could say every game I play is a blessing,” added Holmes.

“But I am wanting to look forward now and try to start putting all of that behind me.

“I am still not sure what is going on health-wise, but I’m feeling good in myself and I am just excited about what’s to come in the next couple of weeks with this great group of players.

“It’s amazing that I’ve been able to get back playing and sometimes I pinch myself that I get to take the field every week so I am cherishing every moment out there and have a good group of players and staff around me.

“One thing I am pretty proud of since I’ve come back is that I have not missed a game. The body is feeling it a little bit now though because obviously I didn’t get a pre-season and was chucked straight into it. But I’m loving every minute.

“When I first came to Bradford last season I was signed as a halfback and then Jack Walker got injured and I’ve pretty much played fullback since then.

“When I first got back playing we didn’t have a settled halfback pairing so I have jumped in there a couple of times, but I love being at fullback.

“And that is made easier now that we’ve cemented our halves with Gasky (Lee Gaskill) back alongside Jarrod Sammut and Jordan Lilley. There’s not long left in the season and if I can keep playing out the back of those three makes my job easier.

“I feel I may still maybe a bit rusty after being out for as long as I was, but it’s just good to be playing and I want to finish this season on a high.”

If Holmes can inspire his side to face the play-off fight with as much spirit, positivity and determination as he has already shown in his health battle, the Bulls will surely have every chance of taking some silverware back to Odsal.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 501 (October 2024)

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of Rugby League World

Click here for the digital edition available from Pocketmags.com to read on your computer, tablet or smartphone