Sam Burgess takes swipe at on-field try decision as Warrington Wolves bow out against Hull KR

SAM BURGESS has taken aim at the decision to award Joe Burgess a try in the first-half of Warrington Wolves’ 10-8 defeat to Hull KR in the Super League semi-final play-offs tonight.

Rovers were leading 4-0 as the half-hour passed before Burgess scampered over from dummy-half. The KR winger looked to have been held up quite easily, but referee Liam Moore decided to send the decision to video official Jack Smith as a try.

Without sufficient evidence to overturn it, Smith awarded the try – and it’s fair to say that Burgess was not happy about that decision in his post-match interview on Sky Sports.

“I thought we hung in there and the two tries were pretty soft, you’ve got tom question it going up as a try – what’s he seen there?” Burgess said.

“It’s tough to send it up as a try, they were never going to overturn it. No one else saw it, I’m not bitter about it.

“It’s tough to lose on some of those small moments such as missed kicks, a disallowed try in the first-half and they all add up.”

