Every rugby league game to look forward to this weekend with Super League, Championship and League One clubs in action

THE friendlies will be coming thick and fast as we look towards the start of the 2022 season, with Super League, Championship and League One sides getting in that much-needed game time this month.

This weekend sees 16 teams in action from across all three leagues with Wakefield Trinity the only Super League side to be participating in a friendly against the Halifax Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

However, it is Newcastle Thunder and Keighley Cougars who kick things off in this weekend’s round of friendlies with a 4.30pm kick-off at Newcastle’s Kingston Park.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Wakefield host Halifax in Reece Lyne’s testimonial whilst Barrow Raiders take on North Wales Crusaders in Cumbria.

Elsewhere, Dewsbury Rams host the Bradford Bulls as Swinton Lions do battle with Midlands Hurricanes.

Doncaster and York are also in action at the Eco-Power Stadium at 3pm, as are Whitehaven and Workington Town and Widnes Vikings and Rochdale Hornets.

Here are the friendlies this weekend in full:

Saturday, January 14, 2023

Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars – Kingston Park, 4.30pm kick-off

Sunday, January 15, 2023

Barrow Raiders vs North Wales Crusaders – Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium, 3pm kick-off

Dewsbury Rams vs Bradford Bulls – Tetley’s Stadium, 2pm kick-off

Swinton Lions vs Midlands Hurricanes – Heywood Road, 2pm kick-off

Wakefield Trinity vs Halifax Panthers – Be Well Support Stadium, 2pm kick-off

Doncaster vs York – Eco-Power Stadium, 3pm kick-off

Whitehaven vs Workington Town – LEL Arena, 3pm kick-off

Widnes Vikings vs Rochdale Hornets – DCBL Stadium, 3pm kick-off