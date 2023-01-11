Young St Helens halfback leaves Super League side to take up Championship opportunity

ST HELENS have released young halfback Ellis Archer from his Super League contract with the 18-year-old now taking up a one-year deal to sign with his hometown club, Barrow Raiders.

Archer, 18, joined the Saints Scholarship system in 2019 before stepping up into the Academy in 2021 where he scored four tries in 14 games as well as kicking 15 goals.

He made eight appearances for the Reserves in 2022 scoring one try, before his hard work was rewarded later that year as he made his first team debut for the Club when a youthful Saints side were defeated 18-34 at home to Wakefield.

However, Archer has now departed for Cumbria.

“I’m absolutely buzzing, to be honest. I spent most of my life coming to the games, so to now be part of the squad is a privilege,” Archer said.

“I’ve always said that I wanted to represent my hometown club at some point in my career.

“There are probably three half-backs ahead of me at the moment, but it’s really exciting to learn from those guys, get little tips and try to improve my game.”

Barrow Raiders chairman Steve Neale said: “We are delighted that Ellis has come on board having been released by St Helens.

“We have been monitoring his progress for some time and hope that he can take this opportunity with both hands.

“We want all the area’s best youngsters playing for Barrow, and Ellis now has the opportunity. He proved by breaking into the Saints team that he has no shortage of talent, but the challenge for him now is to prove his abilities week in, week out in Championship rugby.”

Director of rugby Andy Gaffney added: “Ellis Archer is another young local lad who has been pre-season training with us after being with St Helens as a junior.

“Still young enough for academy rugby, Ellis has shown a great attitude and willingness to learn and will continue his rugby education with us at Barrow. We all look forward to seeing his progress.”