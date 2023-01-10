Newcastle Knights recruitment officer gives potential hint on ex-Super League star Dom Young’s future

IF ever there was a rugby league player with the world at his feet then it is current Newcastle Knights and England flyer Dom Young.

Young, who progressed through the Huddersfield Giants academy in Super League, made the move to Newcastle ahead of the 2021 NRL season and has since gone on to make 26 appearances for the Knights, scoring 18 tries.

The 21-year-old’s form had been so good for Newcastle that he earned a call-up to Shaun Wane’s England squad for the Rugby League World Cup at the end of 2022.

Young impressed so much in the international event that half of NRL clubs were said to have been chasing the winger’s signature going into 2023.

That race has intensified with Young effectively being a free agent from the end of 2023 when his contract with the Knights will run out.

However, Newcastle recruitment manager Clint Zammit has revealed to League Express that a deal is currently being worked on to extend Young’s contract and that the Knights are confident that the winger will stay.

“I believe he will stay,” Zammit told League Express which would undoubtedly be music to Newcastle fans’ ears after a busy off-season as the club tries to improve on the 14th-place finish in 2022.

The Knights won just six of their 24 games in 2022 and the likes of Jackson Hastings, Greg Marzhew, Adam Elliott and Tyson Gamble have since joined the Hunter club.

But, tying down one of their most valuable assets in Young would certainly prove a point to the rest of the NRL.