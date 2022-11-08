Ex-Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson lands new coaching role

FORMER Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson has landed a new coaching role.

After leaving the Black and Whites at the end of the 2022 Super League season, Hodgson will now become part of Eddie Jones’ England Rugby Union set up, replacing the Manly Sea Eagles-bound Anthony Seibold.

And Hodgson can’t wait to get started in his new role.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the staff and this group of players. There is some real talent here and it’s something I feel I can make a contribution to in helping this team succeed,” Hodgson said.

Eddie Jones also cannot wait to see Hodgson in action with the two going back a number of years.

Jones said: “I’ve known Brett for a few years now. He first visited us in Bristol in 2018 and I’ve been to Hull on a few occasions.

“He was an outstanding league player and he’s a talented, hard-working young coach who is developing. He’ll continue the good work that Anthony Seibold has done since he joined us.

“We are disappointed to lose Anthony but we are really pleased for him as a career move. It’s great to see assistant coaches move on to head coach roles. Anthony leaves with everyone at England Rugby’s thanks and we wish him all the best in his new role.”