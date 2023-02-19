Every Super League, Championship and League One result over the weekend

ANOTHER week of rugby league is done and dusted and whilst the Championship has finished its third week, Super League and League One kicked off their respective competitions.

On Thursday night, Warrington Wolves took on Leeds Rhinos at the Halliwell Jones Stadium before Salford Red Devils travelled to the Leigh Leopards on Friday night.

Elsewhere, Wakefield Trinity hosted the Catalans Dragons whilst Sheffield Eagles took on the Batley Bulldogs in the Championship on Friday.

Wind the clock forward to Saturday and St Helens’ World Club Challenge clash against the Penrith Panthers took all the headlines whilst Hull KR took on the Wigan Warriors later in the afternoon.

Toulouse Olympique hosted the York Knights in France as London Skolars did battle with Workington Town to kick off the League One season.

Sunday saw the last Super League game of the weekend as Castleford Tigers travelled to Hull FC to take on Tony Smith’s new side whilst a plethora of Championship and League One fixtures took place too.

Here are all the results from this weekend.

Thursday 16 February

Warrington Wolves 42-10 Leeds Rhinos (Super League)

Friday 17 February

Leigh Leopards 10-20 Salford Red Devils (Super League)

Wakefield Trinity 24-38 Catalans Dragons (Super League)

Sheffield Eagles 36-0 Batley Bulldogs (Championship)

Saturday 18 February

Penrith Panthers 12-13 St Helens (World Club Challenge

Hull KR 27-18 Wigan Warriors (Super League)

Toulouse Olympique 36-0 York Knights (Championship)

London Skolars 16-58 Workington Town (League One)

Sunday 19 February

Hull FC 32-30 Castleford Tigers (Super League)

Bradford Bulls 14-12 Widnes Vikings (Championship)

Featherstone Rovers 76-4 Whitehaven (Championship)

Halifax Panthers 26-18 London Broncos (Championship)

Keighley Cougars 44-24 Newcastle Thunder (Championship)

Swinton Lions 20-18 Barrow Raiders (Championship)

North Wales Crusaders 18-38 Dewsbury Rams (League One)

Doncaster 18-16 Hunslet (League One)

Midlands Hurricanes 40-6 Cornwall (League One)