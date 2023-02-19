Super League Team of the Week: Warrington Wolves, Hull FC, Hull KR and Salford Red Devils dominate

THE first round of Super League has been and gone – and what a way to start a brand new season.

Thursday night saw Warrington Wolves host the Leeds Rhinos at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in front of a packed crowd, but no one expected Daryl Powell’s side to run out 42-10 winners.

Move to Friday and Wakefield Trinity took on Catalans Dragons at Belle Vue as Mark Applegarth took charge of Trinity for the first time. That being said, Steve McNamara spoiled the opening night with the French club running out 38-24 winners despite being down on troops.

Across the Pennines, Leigh Leopards were setting up a party of pre-match entertainment but it was the Salford Red Devils that brought out the fireworks in a 20-10, hard-fought victory.

Saturday saw Channel 4’s first live game of the season as Hull KR hosted the Wigan Warriors. It turned out to be an impressive debut for Willie Peters as head coach of Rovers whilst Matt Peet was left licking his wounds as the Robins ran out 27-18 winners.

On Sunday, Hull FC managed to withstand a superb Castleford Tigers comeback to run out 32-30 winners in Tony Smith’s first game of his new reign with the Black and Whites.

But, just who makes the Super League Team of the Week?

1. Ryan Brierley – Salford Red Devils

It was a brilliant display from Ryan Brierley for Salford against newly-promoted Leigh on Friday night. The fullback not only scored a try but denied the Leopards from scoring two of their own, winning man of the match in the process.

2. Adam Swift – Hull FC

With Hull FC going to town against Castleford, winger Adam Swift was in fine form too, crossing the whitewash on a number of occasions and helping his side out with some big attacking runs.

3. Liam Sutcliffe – Hull FC

Talk about taking to a new team like a duck to water! Liam Sutcliffe was superb for Hull against Castleford today, carving the Tigers up throughout the 80 minutes.

4. Shaun Kenny-Dowall – Hull KR

What a captain’s knock by Shaun Kenny-Dowall on a great afternoon for Hull KR on Saturday. The veteran Aussie scored a hat-trick as the Robins ground out a priceless win against Wigan.

5. Tom Johnstone – Catalans Dragons

Tom Johnstone came back to haunt his former side Wakefield on Friday night, scoring a hat-trick for his new club Catalans.

6. George Williams – Warrington Wolves

George Williams ran the show for Warrington against Leeds, putting together some brilliant plays and silky touches.

7. Adam Keighran – Catalans Dragons

Deputising in the halves for Catalans against Wakefield, Adam Keighran enjoyed a perfect debut, destroying Trinity with his pinpoint kicking game and taking home ten points.

8. Sauaso Sue – Hull KR

Sauaso Sue proved to Hull KR fans just what they had been missing in the middle of the field. With some massive runs and big hits in defence in the win over Wigan, the new signing already looks to be a big hit at Craven Park.

9. Brad Dwyer – Hull FC

The wily hooker is proving to be a very handy signing from Leeds and Brad Dwyer showed just why against Castleford with a big performance.

10. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves

What an engine from Warrington’s new signing! Paul Vaughan played 60 minutes for the Wolves against Leeds and destroyed the Rhinos’ pack for most of the game.

11. Josh Griffin – Hull FC

Josh Griffin has seemingly reinvented himself in the back-row for Hull in the past year or so. The former Castleford man enjoyed multiple blockbusting runs as the Tigers’ outside defence failed to live with the Black and Whites’ power.

12. James Batchelor – Hull KR

Selected in the second-row instead of loose-forward before being shifted to centre, James Batchelor enjoyed a great debut for KR against Wigan on Saturday.

13. James Harrison – Warrington Wolves

Talk about proving your doubters wrong. After suffering a horrendous injury in 2022, James Harrison showed just what he can do for Warrington on Thursday night, playing almost the full 80 minutes in the pack and pushing Paul Vaughan close to man-of-the-match.

Substitutes

14. Sam Kasiano – Warrington Wolves

Swatting off defenders left, right and centre, Sam Kasiano proved why Warrington had brought him in with a massive performance against Leeds.

15. Oliver Partington – Salford Red Devils

It proved to be a great debut for Salford’s Oliver Partington on Friday night against Leigh. The loose-forward put himself about and made a number of impressive touches, demonstrating just why the Red Devils brought him from Wigan.

16. Tex Hoy – Hull FC

No room on the starting line-up for Tex Hoy because of Ryan Brierley’s prominence against Leigh, but Hoy deserves a place on the bench in Hull’s demolition of Castleford. The fullback ran the Tigers ragged.

17. Jack Ormondroyd – Salford Red Devils

Fresh from signing a new deal with Salford, Jack Ormondroyd put in a massive shift in the middle against Leigh on Friday night.