Every Super League club’s average attendance of the 2022 season with Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Wigan Warriors leading the way

THE 2022 Super League season has been and gone and as clubs get ready for 2023, it’s a time for reflection.

2022 proved another record-breaking year for St Helens as the Merseyside club won their fourth Super League title in a row as Wigan Warriors lifted the Challenge Cup.

However, on the attendance front, there were some major numbers as well as some falling statistics.

Castleford Tigers had a total of 98,058 people at their 13 home games. That means the West Yorkshire club had an average attendance of 7,542 with an attendance high of 10,500.

French side Catalans Dragons continued to impress with an accumulative total of 104,894 and an average of 8,068. The Dragons’ high of 10,260 is also not to be sniffed at.

Huddersfield Giants enjoyed another stellar season under Ian Watson and their attendances steadily increased with an average of 5,144 with an overall number of 66,884 and a high of 6,712.

Hull FC fans endured what can only be described as a difficult year, finishing in ninth, yet the Black and Whites supporters continued to back their team in droves. With an average of 10,771 and an overall number of 140,023 and a high of 16,999, the Black and Whites certainly enjoyed an off-field boost.

Meanwhile, a feel-good factor at Hull KR continued to reign throughout the year despite the exit of Tony Smith. Indeed, Rovers accumulated 101,253 fans at Craven Park, but their average was 7,788 with a high of 10,300.

There was only one winner in 2022, however, and that was the Leeds Rhinos whose numbers were incredible and continued to rise under Rohan Smith. A total of 168,232 fans flocked to Headingley in all with an average of 12,940 and a high of 15,418.

Salford Red Devils were the team with the lowest attendance numbers overall with a total of 58,888, an average of 4,529 and a high of 6,041 despite Paul Rowley manufacturing a superb season at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Continuing in alphabetical order, St Helens were not far behind Leeds with a total of 154,123 and an average of 11,701 as well as a high of 17,980.

Fair play to Toulouse Olympique in their first ever year in Super League as they accumulated an overall attendance of 64,579, an average of 4,967 and a high of 9,165. Of course, that high number came when Catalans Dragons visited the Stade Ernest Wallon.

Wakefield Trinity faced difficulties with relegation a real possibility in 2022 with the club posting a total of 59,991 fans that made their way to Belle Vue, producing an average of 4,614 with a high of 7,046.

It’s fair to say that Daryl Powell endured a miserable first season at the Warrington Wolves, but attendances didn’t suffer too much as an accumulative total of 115,083 was produced at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. That left an average of 8,852 and a high of 10,476.

Wigan Warriors enjoyed a brilliant first season under Matt Peet and their fans returned to the DW Stadium en masse, as the club accumulated 159,623 fans over the course of the year. Wigan’s average was also 12,280 with a high of 19,210.