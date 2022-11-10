Poland face Norway in London this Saturday

Prior to the 2021 Rugby League World Cup semi-final in the capital on Saturday 12 November, when England face Samoa, Poland will take on Norway at Wanderers Sports Ground, Ilford (kick off 10.30am). Both nations will then travel on to the Emirates Stadium to see who makes the World Cup decider.

Norway RL head coach, Liam Stead, noted: “The opportunity to play in London during the Rugby League World Cup offers a rare opportunity for us to experience a full day of international rugby league. Our entire squad attending the World Cup semi-final after our fixture will ensure it will be a great day for us.

“The game with Poland comes on the back of our recent trial match and offers further opportunity for players to impress and stake their claim for a place in the squad ahead of next year’s Euro B Championship, World Cup 2025 qualifying games.

“With multiple players stepping up for their debut, all the squad are registered to Norwegian clubs. Its shows our emphasis on growing our domestic game. Poland will pose a great challenge and the fixture is sure to be a great learning experience.”

Poland have named nine debutants. Colin Baker, joint head coach, noted: “After a good match in Slovakia recently, all the players and staff are looking forward to a strong challenge from a more established Norwegian team, being Polish Independence day makes it an even more special occasion.

“The opportunity for us to play a number of our heritage players alongside our domestic players is exciting. It will be a tough competitive fixture and will be an amazing experience for all involved both on and off the field, and will provide a sound stepping stone to move the international game forward.”

NORWAY SQUAD : Casey Diggs (Bodø Barbarians), Harald Mikalsen (Farsund), Arne Oma Torsen (Haugesund Sea Eagles), Oliver Falk, Eric Mellor (VC), Andreas Vågen, Lucas Zuniga, (Lillestrøm Lions), Nils Kristian Holte, Patrick Justad, Kristoffer Milligan (C) (Oslo Capitals), Kevin Båtnes (Porsgrunn Pirates) Dan Horne, Martin Høyland, Marius Odland Sagelv (Sandnes Raiders), Robin Bjoernstad, Mathias Vada Stenseth-Holm, Frank Kirinya, Stephen Mwikaria (Trondheim Rugbyklubb)

POLAND SQUAD : Dom Medeck, Eryk Wisniewskii (Brighton University), Dawid Krupinski (Brunel University), Chris Malloney (Chester), Harry Chmiel (Derby City), Kuba Malecki (Ebbw Vale RFC), Simon Adamski (Emley Moor), Tomek Pozniak (Esher RFC), Gab Romianowski (Hull Centre of Excellence), Kyle Kesik (Keighley Cougars), Mateusz Kłosiński (Klub Rugby Husaria Kalisz), Phil Leycock (RAF), Adam Jasinski (St Albans Centurions), Stef Archer (Teinbridge Trojans), Mateusz Kowalewski, Łukasz Łucka, Kamil Wilkowski, Tomasz Zerbe (Sroki Łódź Rugby League), Kacper Filipczak (Zwolle Wolves)