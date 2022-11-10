Ex-Hull FC and Castleford Tigers star Luke Gale reveals which Super League club Tom Burgess wants to sign for

EX-Hull FC and Castleford Tigers star Luke Gale believes Tom Burgess wants a Super League move – and to one club in particular.

That club is one of Gale’s former sides, the Leeds Rhinos, with Burgess revealing in the past few weeks that he would like a move to Headingley.

And speaking on the Full Eighty Minutes podcast, Gale believes that Leeds would be Burgess’ ideal destination.

“He’s been an unreal front rower for years and I think he’ll want to come over here. I think he would,” Gale said.

“I honestly think he would come over and that would be the team (Leeds) that he’d want to go to I reckon.”

Burgess has made a brilliant reputation for himself in the NRL with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the past decade but is technically a free agent from the end of 2023 onwards.

Though the England enforcer has been linked with an NRL stay, Burgess is currently on World Cup duty and has made the headlines recently with a number of superb performances.

Meanwhile, Gale is still without a club since leaving Hull FC at the end of 2022 after just one year at the MKM Stadium.