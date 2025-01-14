Every Super League clubs’ best bet for top try-scorer in 2025

THE 2025 Super League season is not far away as all 12 top flight clubs gear up for the new campaign.

Hope and anticipation is high amongst all fans at this point in pre-season, with eyes firmly fixed on winning as many games as possible in 2025.

Of course, along the way a whole heap of tries will be scored. But just who is the best bet from each Super League club to be the top try-scorer?

Castleford Tigers – Innes Senior

He scored 17 tries in 29 appearances during his first season with Castleford Tigers in 2024, but Innes Senior – on the back of signing a new permanent deal with the West Yorkshire side – is being backed to go one better in 2025.

Catalans Dragons – Tommy Makinson

Signed from St Helens where his try-scoring exploits numbered 201 in 348 games, Tommy Makinson is now in the south of France with Catalans Dragons. Replacing Tom Davies/Tom Johnstone, the 32-year-old veteran has still lost none of his prowess when near the whitewash.

Huddersfield Giants – Adam Swift

Prior to suffering a devastating season-ending injury midway through 2024, Adam Swift had been a constant threat for Huddersfield Giants out wide. Now with a clean bill of health, watch the former St Helens winger take 2025 by storm.

Hull FC – Lewis Martin

Though Lewis Martin has not been handed a starting shirt for the 2025 season, the winger was one of Hull FC’s shining lights in the last campaign, dotting down nine times in 26 appearances. Just 20 years of age, next season should see Martin go to the next level.

Hull KR – Joe Burgess

Scoring 18 tries in 23 appearances during the 2024 Super League season, Joe Burgess looks well primed to better that in 2025 after missing the opening few fixtures due to selection. He might be 30, but the fleet-footed winger knows his way to the try-line.

Leeds Rhinos – Ryan Hall

37 and still as strong and fit as ever, Ryan Hall will wind back the years in 2025 after swapping Hull KR for the Leeds Rhinos to go back to where it all began. Hall has 295 league and cup tries to his name – it will surely go above 300 in 2025.

Leigh Leopards – Josh Charnley

With 46 tries in 54 appearances for the Leigh Leopards already during a three-year period, who would back against Josh Charnley impressing once more in 2025? Leigh’s potent left-side attack has given Charnley considerable space and time to find the try-line in recent seasons, and, the same will be true next season.

Salford Red Devils – Nene Macdonald

One of the most impressive outside backs in Super League, Nene Macdonald impressed greatly for the Salford Red Devils in his first season at the club in 2023, scoring 12 tries in 23 games. The PNG international’s strength and pace is considerable and he is one of Salford’s best players.

St Helens – Kyle Feldt

Signed from the North Queensland Cowboys, Kyle Feldt registered 151 tries in 217 appearances during his time in the NRL – and how he is replacing Tommy Makinson at St Helens. The 32-year-old winger is no stranger to scoring tries and Saints will likely reap the rewards of this next season.

Wakefield Trinity – Tom Johnstone

Back at Wakefield Trinity, Tom Johnstone has shown what he can do with a two-year stint with the Catalans Dragons. A constant threat on the wing, Johnstone scored 37 tries in 46 appearances for the French side. Now back at his home, watch the 29-year-old thrive once more.

Warrington Wolves – Matty Ashton

He came second in the try-scoring charts in 2024 with 21, but Matty Ashton is primed and ready to go one better in 2025. The fleet-footed winger is one of the most exciting players in Super League with pace to burn – and he can finish acrobatically as well.

Wigan Warriors – Liam Marshall

Bevan French could well have been brought into the conversation here, but Liam Marshall topped the try-scoring table in 2024 with 27, making him an obvious choice for this list.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast