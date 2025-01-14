Mikolaj Oledzki reveals if there was ever “any danger” of him leaving Leeds Rhinos as he gives honest verdict on Super League 2024

MIKOLAJ OLEDZKI has revealed that it was an “easy” decision to sign a three-year extension with Leeds Rhinos, despite being linked with a move to a Super League rival late last year.

League Express last year revealed that Castleford Tigers were hunting the powerful forward to lead the line under new head coach Danny McGuire.

However, Oledzki soon put those rumours to bed, etching a new long-term deal at Headingley.

“I’ve been at Leeds all my career but every time I sign a new extension it is a big moment for me and my family,” Oledzki told League Express.

“Every decision I make is what’s best for my family. This is a special place, my partner and kids love it here. The way they go about things off the field is exceptional.

“To be staying here for another three years, I am over the moon to get it all signed and done before the season starts so it’s not lingering there.”

So was there ever any danger that Oledzki would leave for a Super League rival?

“I don’t think there was ever any danger I could have left. The club has been great with me from the directors right down to the boys in the sheds.

“I’ve loved my time at Leeds since day one. It was just the matter of when we were going to get it done! Ian Blease waited that long because he didn’t think I would go anywhere!

“I wasn’t on his list of priorities! But no he has been great and as soon as it got to the end of last year, we started talking.

“He was great getting things sorted with my agent, Craig, they were superb in getting everything done and dusted.”

Oledzki is the first to admit that the past two seasons haven’t been good enough on a personal level.

But, the Polish-born prop is determined to put all that behind him following “a reset” under Brad Arthur.

“If I knew the answer, I would have been able to put things right! I guess my last two years weren’t where I wanted them to be,” Oledzki told League Express.

“From 2020, 2021 and 2022 when we made the Grand Final, I kind of lost my form a little bit after the shoulder injury.

“I started chasing good form and trying too hard and that brought a lot of faults into my game. I was trying too hard to be perfect when I should have stuck to what I am good at.

“This year feels different, my job has been simplified. I know the things to do to nail and Brad has set super high standards which pushes me to a new level.

“The expectations have gone up as well. The last two years, there were things that didn’t go my way but I’ve had a big reset under Brad.”