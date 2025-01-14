Wakefield Trinity release overseas man ahead of potential Super League signing

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have confirmed the release of forward Luke Bain, with Bain making the move back to Australia after helping the West Yorkshire side win promotion in 2024.

The club announced the news this morning, saying on X: “Wakefield Trinity can confirm that Luke Bain has left the club in a mutual agreement that will see him return home to Australia.

“We’d like to thank Luke for all his efforts and wish him well.”

The 24-year-old scored one try in 12 appearances for Trinity during the 2024 season having come through the ranks at NRL side Parramatta Eels.

Bain played eight games for Parramatta’s New South Wales Cup side but never cracked the Eels’ first-team.