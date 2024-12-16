Ex-St Helens star Lewis Dodd opens up on decision to leave Super League club

FORMER St Helens star Lewis Dodd has opened up on his decision to leave the Super League club.

Dodd, who slotted over the winning drop goal in Saints’ 2023 World Club Challenge success against Penrith Panthers, has signed a three-year deal with NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs.

And in his first press event in front of the Australian media, the 22-year-old halfback revealed just how tough a decision it was to leave his boyhood club.

Dodd said: “It’s such a prestigious club back home in England – I’ve grown up there all my life and my friends and my family are there.

“So it was definitely tough but I knew it was a decision I had to make and thankfully I’ve made it.

“Since I signed (with Souths) I’ve been speaking to people at the club and the lads, and you just get the sense that it’s a prestigious and historic club so I’m privileged to be a part of it.”

The 22-year-old also explained that staying in Super League was an option, but that he had to make the move to Australia.

Dodd continued: “That (staying in Super League) was always an option.

“Like I said, my family and friends are there, I grew up there, that was my life and that was my home but this has always been a dream to be here one day and I’m just so thankful and grateful that it’s at the Rabbitohs.”

