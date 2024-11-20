Every Super League club’s first home and away game and rivals fixture for 2025 season

EVERY Super League club’s first home and away game and rivals fixture of 2025 have been revealed.
Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards will kick off the Super League season Thursday, February 13, hinting that this fixture will be Sky Sports’ first pick of the year whilst Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR do the same on Thursday, February 20.
The rivals round sees Wakefield host Castleford Tigers on Thursday, April 17th as all three of these fixtures seem Sky Sports certainties.
Round One
Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards – Thursday, February 13th
Hull KR vs Castleford Tigers – Friday, February 14th
Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC – Friday, February 14th
St Helens vs Salford Red Devils – Saturday, February 15th
Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity – Saturday, February 15th
Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves – Sunday, February 16th
Round Two
Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR – Thursday, February 20
Hull FC V Wigan Warriors – Friday, February 21
Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons – Friday, February 21
Castleford Tigers v St Helens – Saturday, February 22
Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos – Saturday, February 22
Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants – Sunday, February 23
Rivals Round
Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers – Thursday, April 17
Hull FC v Hull KR – Friday, April 18
Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants – Friday, April 18
Wigan Warriors v St Helens – Friday, April 18
Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves – Saturday, April 19
Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils – Saturday, April 19
