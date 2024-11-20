Every Super League club’s first home and away game and rivals fixture for 2025 season

EVERY Super League club’s first home and away game and rivals fixture of 2025 have been revealed.

Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards will kick off the Super League season Thursday, February 13, hinting that this fixture will be Sky Sports’ first pick of the year whilst Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR do the same on Thursday, February 20.

The rivals round sees Wakefield host Castleford Tigers on Thursday, April 17th as all three of these fixtures seem Sky Sports certainties.

Round One

Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards – Thursday, February 13th

Hull KR vs Castleford Tigers – Friday, February 14th

Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC – Friday, February 14th

St Helens vs Salford Red Devils – Saturday, February 15th

Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity – Saturday, February 15th

Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves – Sunday, February 16th

Round Two

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR – Thursday, February 20

Hull FC V Wigan Warriors – Friday, February 21

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons – Friday, February 21

Castleford Tigers v St Helens – Saturday, February 22

Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos – Saturday, February 22

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants – Sunday, February 23

Rivals Round

Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers – Thursday, April 17

Hull FC v Hull KR – Friday, April 18

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants – Friday, April 18

Wigan Warriors v St Helens – Friday, April 18

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves – Saturday, April 19

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils – Saturday, April 19

