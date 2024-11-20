Goole Vikings snap up ex-Castleford Tigers and Hull KR man as 22nd signing

GOOLE VIKINGS have announced their 22nd signing ahead of the 2025 League One season.

That new signing is former Castleford Tigers and Hull KR back-rower Bailey Dawson, who has most recently been plying his trade with Dewsbury Rams.

Dawson came through the youth system at City of Hull Academy, being snapped up by Hull KR before moving along the M62 to top-flight rivals Castleford Tigers, although he never made a Super League appearance.

He has gone on to play 34 first-team games across the Championship and League One, scoring six tries.

Goole’s head coach Scott Taylor said: “We are really pleased to sign someone of Bailey’s experience at this level, with his best years still ahead of him.

“I think he will be a good fit for us, he brings a bit of strike on the edge and works hard.

“He’ll really benefit from working with the likes of Brett [Ferres] and Harry [Aldous] and I think he could blossom into a really tidy back-rower for us.

“He knows he is going to have to work hard and the areas of his game he needs to improve, and we’re looking forward to working with him closely on that to see where he can take his game.”

Meanwhile, Dawson added he can’t wait to get started at his new club: “I am thrilled to have got the deal done and over the line at Goole. I’m excited to get amongst it now with the group that Tag [Scott Taylor] and Clarky [James Clark] have put together.

“It has all come together pretty quickly since I decided what route I wanted to go down. The things the club are trying to put in place are already class and I want to be part of that, I can only see the club going in the right direction.

“I’m looking forward to getting out there in front of the fans and hopefully everyone can really get behind us.

“We need to get behind the quality team the coaching staff have put together and we will be working hard in pre-season to hit the ground running.”

Dawson becomes the club’s 22nd addition for the 2025 season and counting.

He joins former Super League players Jamie Shaul, Brett Ferres and Thomas Minns, former NRL player Misi Taulapapa, ex Hull KR players Josh Guzdek and Alex Holdstock, alongside former Hull FC academy teammates Lennon Bursell, Mackenzie Harman, Jeylan Hodgson and Callum Rutland.

Ex York Knight players Ben Dent and Andy Ellis, ex Featherstone Rovers Winger Manoa Wacokecoke, former England Academy International player Joe Phillips, talented playmaker Reece Dean, brothers Jack and Harry Aldous, front rower Jack Coventry, back rowers Jake McLoughlin, and local boys Tom Halliday and Ben Hodder make up the rest of the squad so far.

