Every Super League club’s quota situation at present with four clubs still able to sign overseas players

THE 2024 Super League season has bypassed its midway point and the table is now taking to take shape.

For some clubs such as Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons, their quota situation has remained the same throughout the course of the year.

For others, however, a number of overseas players have departed their clubs, leaving some sides with the capacity to bring in more quality from outside the UK.

Here is every Super League club’s quota situation as things stand:

Castleford Tigers – 6/7

Elie El-Zakhem, Liam Horne, Tex Hoy, Jacob Miller, Sylvester Namo, Nixon Putt

Catalans Dragons – 7/7

Matt Ikuvalu, Manu Ma’u, Jayden Nikorima, Chris Satae, Tariq Sims, Bayley Sironen, Siosiua Taukeiaho

Huddersfield Giants – 7/7

Adam Clune, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Tui Lolohea, Esan Marsters, Jack Murchie, Kevin Naiqama, Luke Yates

Hull FC – 5/7

Jed Cartwright, Herman Ese’ese, Jayden Okunbor, Ligi Sao, Carlos Tuimavave

Hull KR – 7/7

Peta Hiku, Tyrone May, Tom Opacic, Matt Parcell, Sauaso Sue, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jai Whitbread

Leeds Rhinos – 7/7

Brodie Croft, David Fusitu’a, Matt Frawley, Sam Lisone, Rhyse Martin, Lachie Miller, Paul Momirovski

Leigh Leopards – 7/7

Tom Amone, John Asiata, Edwin Ipape, Ricky Leutele, Matt Moylan, Kai O’Donnell, Aaron Pene

London Broncos – 6/7

Jarred Bassett, Jack Campagnolo, Rhys Kennedy, Ethan Natoli, Dean Parata, Emmanuel Waine

Salford Red Devils – 7/7

Cade Cust, Tim Lafai, Loghan Lewis, Nene Macdonald, Sam Stone, King Vuniyayawa, Shane Wright

St Helens – 7/7

James Bell, Waqa Blake, Konrad Hurrell, Sione Mata’utia, Moses Mbye, Agnatius Paasi, Curtis Sironen

Warrington Wolves – 6/7

Josh Drinkwater, Matt Dufty, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Zane Musgrove, Rodrick Tai, Paul Vaughan

Wigan Warriors – 7/7

Kaide Ellis, Jai Field, Bevan French, Willie Isa, Adam Keighran, Patrick Mago, Abbas Miski

