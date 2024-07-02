St George Illawarra Dragons forward confirms Super League offers

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS forward Jack De Belin has confirmed he has had offers tabled to him from Super League clubs.

De Belin, who is out of contract at the end of the 2024 NRL season, has been offered only a one-year deal by the Dragons for the 2025 season.

Now, the 33-year-old has spoken to The Illawarra Mercury, that he wants to remain in the NRL with the Dragons, but that the Super League is an option.

“It’s getting to the point now where I’d like to get something finalised and put it behind me,” De Belin told The Illawarra Mercury.

“It’s nice to know there are some options overseas. But I still feel like I’ve got plenty to give in the NRL and I don’t really want to have to go over there. I feel like I’ve got so much to offer and I’m still at a high level here in the NRL.

“As I’ve said, I’ve always wanted to be a one club man and hopefully that can be done and I can play out my career here at the Dragons.”

De Belin has registered 219 appearances for St George.

