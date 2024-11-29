Every Super League player still without a deal confirmed for 2025

AS all 12 Super League clubs look to the 2025 season, recruitment and retention is almost complete for the majority of top flight sides.

However, there are still 17 players that played in Super League in 2024 that are still without deals for next season – of course, some of those may well have been signed up but the news has yet to reach the media.

Interestingly, the 17 players are all from just three clubs: Catalans Dragons, Leigh Leopards and London Broncos.

The Dragons currently have four men without deals announced for 2025: Fouad Yaha, Alrix Da Costa (though League Express did reveal last month that the hooker had signed a new deal), Reimis Smith and Ben Lam.

Both Smith and Lam have one-year extension options, but nothing has yet been announced and with the Dragons only having one overseas quota spot remaining, one of the pair will be exiting the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Meanwhile, Leigh Leopards have six players without a club for 2025: Keanan Brand, Jack Darbyshire, Jack Hughes, Ben Nakubuwai, Kavan Rothwell and Nathan Wilde.

Last but not least, London Broncos have seven players currently without a club for next season: Gideon Boafo, Matt Davies, Dan Hoyes, Jack Hughes (not the same one that plays for Leigh), Rhys Kennedy, Iliess Macani and Robbie Storey.

