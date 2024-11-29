Hull KR forward out for ten weeks

HULL KR forward Sam Luckley will be out for ten weeks following surgery on his wrist.

The Super League club revealed the news earlier on social media as Rovers returned to pre-season last week ahead of the 2025 season.

Luckley made 23 appearances for the Robins during the 2024 Super League season, playing a key role in Willie Peters’ side’s run to the Grand Final in October.

Overall, the Newcastle-born forward has made 48 league appearances for Rovers.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast