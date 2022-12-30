New Bradford Bulls signing departs the Championship club without playing a league game ahead of battle for Super League promotion

BRADFORD BULLS have recruited massively during the off-season in a bid to inspire a Championship title charge to get into Super League for 2024.

However, one of those recruits – Dalton Desmond-Walker – will not be taking part in Bradford’s 2022 season after returning to Australia without playing a game for the West Yorkshire club.

Desmond-Walker wrote a long statement on Instagram stating: “January 8 2017, Wales, to December 28th 2022, Manchester. 1815 days away from Sydney, Australia and five rugby league seasons in League 1. I got to play for a few clubs here.

“I’ve visited countless of European countries and made memories I’ll cherish forever. I’ve won a trophy here and played international footy here and explored almost every part of the UK!

“It might be strange but I’m leaving the UK as I arrived, alone and in a hotel with a suitcase and not really sure on the next 1815 days ahead. I left home at 24 and called Great Britain home until now as a 29-year-old.

“From the Scottish islands down to the south west Welsh coast! No one knows about this post prior.

“To those who will read this with confusion please know I didn’t keep it from you for a negative reason.”

The hulking forward first joined the West Wales Raiders before spending the last three seasons with Keighley Cougars.

Desmond-Walker joined Bradford on dual-registration last season, playing for the Reserves as well as in the World Cup warm up fixture against Greece, but hasn’t played for the Bulls’ first-team.