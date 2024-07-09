Ex-Bradford Bulls and Catalans Dragons forward Steve Menzies to make remarkable rugby league comeback

FORMER Bradford Bulls and Catalans Dragons forward Steve Menzies is set to make a remarkable rugby league comeback next weekend.

Menzies, who was nicknamed ‘Beaver’ during his rugby league career, will represent Australia Men’s 50s division at the World Cup in England next weekend.

The 50-year-old had a 16-season career in the NRL, where he managed 349 appearances and 180 tries for the Northern Eagles and Manly Sea Eagles between 1993 to 2008.

It was in 2009 that Menzies left Australia for the UK, signing for the Bradford Bulls and registering a further 57 appearances for the West Yorkshire outfit.

The second-rower then turned his attention to the south of France, playing three seasons for Catalans Dragons before hanging up his boots in 2013 after an incredible 30 years in the sport.

Australian Emus Fixtures*

Day 1 Fixtures: July 15

2:00pm VS South Africa

Day 2 Fixtures: July 16

1:10pm VS Singapore

3:40pm VS Malaysia

Day 3 Fixtures: July 17

9:50am VS France

1:10pm VS Fiji

Day 4 Fixtures: July 18

2:00pm VS England

4:30pm VS Chile

Day 5 Fixtures: July 19

6:30pm Playoff Qualifier

6:30pm Quarter Finals

Day 6 Fixtures: July 20

10:35am Playoffs

11:30am Playoffs

1:20pm Semi Finals 1, 2

5:00pm Bronze Medal

5:55pm Gold Medal

