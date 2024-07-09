Huddersfield Giants star Jake Connor future latest after being linked with Leeds Rhinos move

SKY SPORTS pundit Jenna Brooks has given the latest on the future of Huddersfield Giants star Jake Connor after he was linked with Super League rivals Leeds Rhinos.

Connor was made available for a loan last month by Huddersfield boss Ian Watson in what came as a surprise for most of the rugby league fraternity.

Connor has been in and out of the Huddersfield side in recent weeks, with Tui Lolohea being favoured at fullback and Olly Russell and Adam Clune in the halves.

But, the Huddersfield maverick started at fullback for the Giants against the Warrington Wolves on Friday night and Brooks addressed the speculation that he could be headed out of the John Smith’s Stadium.

Brooks asked a Huddersfield representative, who replied: “Jake Connor has spent time of the team because of performances this season and there was interest in him but we have decided to keep him here.”

Connor is still contracted to Huddersfield until the end of the 2025 Super League season.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast