Ex-Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity forward Glenn Morrison returns to the UK in coaching role

EX-BRADFORD BULLS and Wakefield Trinity forward Glenn Morrison has returned to the UK in a coaching role.

Morrison will link back up with West Yorkshire side Bradford as academy head coach.

The 47-year-old Australian returns to the club following a spell between 2007 and 2009, in which he endeared himself to supporters to become a fans’ favourite.

Morrison enjoyed a stellar 16-year playing career that ended with a spell at Super League outfit Wakefield Trinity, and he has since enjoyed various coaching roles including six seasons at Dewsbury Rams.

The former loose forward was named in the Super League Dream Team in his first year in the red, amber and black and will also head up the Reserves side following their impressive 2023 campaign ended with five successive wins.

Glenn Morrison said: “It’s exciting, I brought my family over to play for the Bulls and I really enjoyed my time here and there’s been a couple of times I’ve thought about getting back involved but this seemed the perfect time to get back involved with the Bulls and I believe these next few years will see some good times for Bradford and I am glad to be a part of that.

“I know it’s a good group and I know the direction the club wants to go and I want us to be able to turn the academy into a place where people want to come and sign up, know they are going to get coached well, develop well and hopefully we can see a lot of local talent come through into the first team and get the first team back up where it needs to be.

“If you come through the local system being able to play for your local team at the top level it means a lot for the community, fans and sponsors. I know the club wants to get back up towards Super League I want to be able to develop the players to be good enough to be pushing into the first team so not looking externally for talent if we can do that we have done our job and Bradford as a whole will benefit.

“A main goal for me is to re-build the culture at the club from the juniors up to that we had when I first arrived. We aim to have local players wanting to play for the club and staying at the club, there will be a no excuse environment where they will learn on and off the pitch, they will improve on and off the pitch and if they do that then it will have been a successful couple of years.

“I’m excited to be back with the supporters, we want the players to entertain the fans and for the fans to see their local boys playing at Odsal, winning games and having that family feel of what the Bulls were and what the Bulls can be. I’m excited, I’ve met the boys a couple of times and we are all looking forward to getting into it and I think the fans will hopefully enjoy the next couple of years at Academy and First Team level.”

Head of Youth, Ryan Hunkin said: “I am delighted to have Glenn in place as Academy Head Coach for the 2024 season and beyond, his vision and beliefs for Elite Rugby League development are aligned to myself and the clubs, his pedigree and background in developing youth throughout his coaching and teaching was what stood out to me, and I am really excited to get started planning for 2024.

“This is another step in the right direction towards where we want our youth development programs to be and I must thank Nigel, Jason and the board for continuing to back me, my staff and the academy. I hope you can all join me in welcoming Glenn back to the club and show up in numbers to all games to support our #BullsNextGen as we look to continue the famous production line of players from Community Club to 1st team at Bradford Bulls.

Jason Hirst, Bradford Bulls’ Chief Executive said: “We are delighted to bring back a person of Glenn’s calibre to the club. The fact that he readily accepted our offer to do so is further evidence of the belief, both internally and externally, that the club is firmly turning around and heading on an upward trajectory, both on and off the field.

Glenn will undoubtedly add to and complement our 2024 coaching structure and reporting to Head Coach, Eamon O’Carroll and Head of Youth, Ryan Hunkin, we believe that as a top quality coach, he will further strengthen the pathway for our younger players, all the way through from Scholarship to 1st Team via the Elite Academy and Reserves.

“I’m sure Glenn’s appointment will be very popular with our supporters, many of whom, will remember his all action displays in a Bulls 1st Team shirt.

“To all our fans, I thank you for your continued support and encourage you to back Glenn and our Elite Academy and Reserves, in numbers, next season.”

