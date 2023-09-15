London Skolars withdraw from League One in rugby league blow

LONDON SKOLARS have withdrawn from League One in a blow for rugby league in the capital.

The Skolars have struggled on the field in 2023, losing every game of the League One season.

And now the capital club will instead ply their trade in the Southern Conference League in 2024.

The RFL has said: “While it is disappointing to lose London Skolars from League One, their intention to play in the Southern Conference League in 2024 is welcome as it would add to the strength of that competition, and ensure that the Skolars continue to offer a playing and development opportunity in the Haringey and wider north London area.

“Discussions have already begun with the other League One clubs about the impact on their 2024 fixture list, with a range of options to be considered.”

