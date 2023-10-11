Ex-Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity halfback on whether he would take Castleford Tigers job

FORMER Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity halfback Ben Jeffries has thrown his hat into the ring for the vacant Castleford Tigers job.

That is if, according to Jeffries himself after speaking with League Express, it is “the right opportunity”.

Jeffries, who is also the youth coach at the North Queensland Cowboys as well as head coach of the PNG Orchids told League Express: “I’m still on contract at the Cowboys in 2024. (The job offer) hasn’t came across my desk in all honesty, but I’ll never close a door on opportunity if it’s the right one.”

Jeffries first came to British shores in 2022, joining Wakefield where he became a cult hero before signing for the Bulls in 2007.

The halfback played at Odsal for two years before returning to Trinity for another two years. After those two seasons at Belle Vue, Jeffries again returned to Bradford.

Jeffries retired at the end of the 2012 Super League season and, since then, the 42-year-old has headed into the coaching arena, enjoying a role as an Elite Pathways Coach as well as being head coach of the PNG Orchids – a role which saw him return to the UK for the recent Rugby League World Cup.

The former halfback previously spoke to League Express about how he would love to coach in Super League one day: “Super League is the one of the premier Rugby League competitions in the world.

“Coaching is now my passion which is challenging, plus very rewarding. (You can say it is an addiction at times).

“Super League certainly is appealing to me and I know the UK landscape well with being a dual citizen.”

Will Castleford go for Jeffries? Or will they look closer to home?

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.