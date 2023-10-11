Ex-Hull KR forward reunites with former Super League assistant in coaching role

FORMER Hull KR forward David Tangata-Toa will reunite with former Super League teammate Andrew Webster in a new coaching role.

The pair are well known to each other following their time spent at Hull KR in 2006 and 2007, and now Tangata-Toa will be joining Webster’s staff at the New Zealand Warriors.

“David joins our NRL coaching team where he’ll be our New South Wales Cup coach,” Warriors boss Webster said.

“He has had huge success at developing talent at a number of clubs and has been a part of Tonga’s climb on the world stage as an assistant coach.”

Former prop Tangata-Toa will be coach of the club’s New South Wales Cup team as Webster’s stock continues to rise in the NRL following an amazing debut season in the competition.

In 2023, the Warriors made it all the way to the NRL semi-finals where they were beaten by the Brisbane Broncos, but, with many people predicting the New Zealand side to finish outside of the play-offs, it was a remarkable achievement.

Of course, former Rovers boss Justin Morgan has left the Warriors as the club’s number two to join the North Queensland Cowboys.

Tangata-Toa also had a two-year spell with the then-named Celtic Crusaders in 2008 and 2009.

