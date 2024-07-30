Matt Peet explains reasoning behind Sam Eseh recall, if Jai Field will play and Bevan French latest for Wigan Warriors

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has revealed that Jai Field will play against Huddersfield Giants on Thursday night, but it will come too soon for Bevan French.

Both men have been recovering from hamstring injuries in recent weeks and months, but Field will return in a major boost for Peet’s side given the two defeats from two games.

“Jai Field trained today and we expect him to feature,” Peet said.

“He is a good player and a lot of what we do goes through him. Jai comes up with big plays but he is also good at organising our defence.

“Some of the combinations with players around him, you miss a player when you are used to having them.”

Peet also gave an update on Bevan French’s hamstring issue.

“Bevan is progressing well, he was running down the pitch yesterday.

“We have a fixture in mind for when he will likely be back but I can’t remember it off the top off my head.”

Wigan will now have three games in the space of nine days following the postponement of their round two game against Leigh Leopards for the World Club Challenge.

However, Peet isn’t using the frantic nature of the fixture list as an excuse.

“It’s more about recovery and review being the only things we can do.

“I think it would be foolish to try and go all guns blazing. We rarely train on a Sunday but it’s exciting and these are massive games in terms of the opposition.”

One man that has been named in the 21-man squad to take on Huddersfield Giants on Thursday night is Sam Eseh after being recalled from a loan spell at Leeds Rhinos.

However, Eseh will not play.

“Sam’s last performance for Leeds was his best and so he is in the 21-man squad but more than likely won’t feature against Huddersfield.

“We felt it was important to have all hands on decks because anything could happen in this game or the next.”

