Ex-Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity veteran set to play on in 2025 aged 43

PAUL SYKES will go round again in 2025 for the Dewsbury Rams, but the 43-year-old has admitted it will probably be his last year as a player.

Enjoying a career spanning 25 years, Sykes has tasked himself with helping the Rams back to the Championship at the first time of asking following their relegation to the third tier.

And Sykes is feeling better than in previous years as he looks to stay in the game after retirement: “I am going round again next season,” Sykes confirmed to League Express.

“The body feels good and it probably feels better than in the last few years.

“This will probably be my last season, but I would like to stay in and around the game when I do finish.

“There isn’t anything set in stone as of yet and I’ll take a break with the family and then go from there.”

Debuting for the Bradford Bulls in 1999, Sykes has the honour of playing the sport in every decade since the summer game began.

Moving from Bradford Bulls to London Broncos, back to Bradford and then Wakefield Trinity, the playmaker registered over 300 Super League appearances before dropping down a league to ply his trade with Featherstone Rovers in 2015.

There, Sykes played just one season before setting at Dewsbury where he has been ever since, helping the Rams earn promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking in 2023 – and now he will be hoping to do the same again in 2025.

