Warrington Wolves tie down “crucial” member of Super League side

WARRINGTON WOLVES have handed a new contract to winger Josh Thewlis, which will see him ply his trade for the Cheshire club until the end of the 2028 Super League season.

The 22-year-old winger progressed through the club’s Scholarship and Academy ranks and made his debut for the club as a 17-year-old against Catalans Dragons in 2019. H

e has since gone on to cement his place as a starting winger and has made 88 appearances in the primrose and blue, scoring 39 tries.

Thewlis had another impressive season in 2024, with 15 tries in 24 games last campaign under Head Coach Sam Burgess.

Speaking on his new deal, Josh Thewlis said: “I’m really happy to have signed a new contract.

“I’ve been at this club since I was 15 and I love it here.

“I want to put my best foot forward now, enjoy my rugby and be known as a player who gives everything and who everyone wants to play with.

“It’s special to play for this club and I love representing this town.”

Warrington Wolves Head Coach Sam Burgess added: “It’s great news for the club and Josh to secure his long-term future.

“He’s a crucial part of our team and I’m looking forward to having him and his family with us for the next few years.”

