The five biggest attendances of the 2024 Super League season as Wigan Warriors register massive crowds

THE 2024 Super League season is done and dusted and what a season it proved to be!

Wigan Warriors were crowned Super League champions alongside Challenge Cup victors and League Leaders’ Shield winners whilst London Broncos were relegated under IMG’s new system.

Along the way, there were some brilliant fixtures played in front of a number of packed out venues.

Here are the five biggest attendances of the 2024 Super League season:

5. Super League Round 6 – St Helens vs Wigan Warriors

St Helens hosted the first Saints-Wigan derby of 2024 at the Totally Wicked Stadium in front of 17,980 people. A 12-4 triumph for Paul Wellens’ side was perhaps the highlight of the year.

4. Super League Round 1 – Hull FC vs Hull KR

2024 kicked off with a bang as the Hull derby opened the season, but it was Hull KR that trounced their bitter rivals Hull FC in a 22-0 demolition. The MKM Stadium was buzzing for the majority of the fixture, as 20,014 people made their way inside.

3. Super League Round 17 – Wigan Warriors vs St Helens

Wigan Warriors were again responsible for the third highest attendance of the 2024 Super League season, with 20,152 filling The Brick Community Stadium as St Helens came to town. The fixture turned out to be a lot closer than what people first predicted with Saints in the middle of a slump, but Wigan still ran out 16-12 winners.

2. Super League Semi-Final Play-Off – Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards

20,511 made the trip to The Brick Community Stadium to watch Wigan Warriors smash Leigh Leopards in a 36-0 rout. The Leopards had overcome St Helens the previous week, but the semi-final proved a step too far as Matt Peet’s men proved far too good on the night.

1. Super League Grand Final – Wigan Warriors vs Hull KR

68,173 turned out at Old Trafford for the 2024 Super League Grand Final. Though there was just one try scored during the game – thanks to Wigan Warriors’ piece of brilliance – it proved to be a highly-entertaining affair as Hull KR just lost out 9-2.