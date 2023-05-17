Ex-Bradford Bulls boss Mark Dunning hunting rugby league return

FORMER Bradford Bulls head coach Mark Dunning is hunting a rugby league return.

After departing the Odsal outfit on May 8, League Express understands that Dunning will not be out of rugby league for too long.

Dunning parted ways with the Bulls less than 24 hours after a humbling 46-12 loss to the Barrow Raiders on May 7, with assistant coach Lee Greenwood currently taking the reins.

Bradford are on the hunt for a new head coach, but Dunning himself is keen to get back into the game.

Bradford CEO Jason Hirst said at the time of Dunning’s departure from Odsal: “We would like to thank Mark for his commitment and service to the club and it is disappointing that results have not reflected the hard work and commitment that he has undoubtedly shown.

“He leaves with our very best wishes.”

Dunning himself said: “It has been a honour and privilege to lead the club as head coach. Having been at the club 10 years it has been a honour and privilege to lead the club as head coach.

“I would like to thank the performance staff, some often going above and beyond, and the players and I wish all concerned the very best for the future.

“To the fans who have followed the club far and wide, loud and proud, I thank you and hope you get the success you badly crave.”