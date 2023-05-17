Legendary ex-Bradford Bulls boss keen to help former Super League side in search for a new head coach

BRADFORD BULLS are now in another rebuilding phase following the exit of Mark Dunning as head coach earlier in the week.

The West Yorkshire side currently sit outside the top six play-offs in the Championship following a dismal 46-12 drubbing by the Barrow Raiders at the weekend.

That defeat prompted Bradford and Dunning to move in different directions with the hunt now on for a new coach in a bid to qualify for the end-of-season play-offs.

Now, former Bradford head coach Matthew Elliott has extended a hand to the Bulls if they need one on their search for a new head coach.

Elliott made his name at Odsal between 1997 and 1999, coaching the Bulls to a Grand Final victory in 1997 as well as a Challenge Cup success in 2000.

Since leaving the club at the end of the 2000 Super League season, Elliott went on to coach Canberra Raiders, Penrith Panthers and New Zealand Warriors in the NRL but is now on the coaching staff at St George Illawarra Dragons.

“I’d do anything possible to help the Bulls as to this day it still breaks my heart to see our club in the position it’s in,” Elliott told League Express.

“Now as a business owner that helps people elevate their wellbeing and a granddad I’d find it difficult to leave where I am.

“If the club wanted me to find them the best coach available to do the job in Australia I’d do it in a heartbeat.”

The 58-year-old’s reputation at Odsal continues to be well-remembered due to his Super League success.