Released Wakefield Trinity back Romain Franco finds new club

RELEASED Wakefield Trinity outside back Romain Franco has found a new club.

Franco, who spent the latter half of the 2024 Championship season on loan at Bradford Bulls, has signed for Super XIII side Albi.

The 26-year-old made his Super League debut for Catalans Dragons in 2021 before joining Trinity midway through the 2023 season, where he scored seven tries in nine appearances.

Franco has also played two World Cup qualifying matches with Spain in 2019 and then a match with France B against the England Knights in 2022, before finally making his France debut against Wales in the final of the European Championship.

