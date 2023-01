Every Super League and Championship match confirmed to be on TV and streams in 2023

RUGBY LEAGUE experienced its greatest exposure in 2022 in terms of TV coverage and live streams.

With Channel 4, Sky Sports, Premier Sports and OurLeague broadcasting the Super League and Championship, fans were able to watch their favourite teams more than ever from the comfort of their own home.

Moving forward into 2023, a whole host of TV fixtures have already been announced. Here is what we know so far.

Channel 4

Saturday 18th February – ​Super League Round 1 – Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors – 1pm

Sunday 26th February – Super League Round 2 – Castleford Tigers vs St Helens – 1pm

Saturday 25th March – Super League Round 6 – Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons​ – 1pm

Saturday 1st April – Super League Round 7 – Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC – 1pm

Saturday 13th May – Super League Round 12 – St Helens vs Salford Red Devils

Still five more Super League games to announce on Channel 4.

Sky Sports

Thursday 16th February – Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos – 8pm

Friday 17th February – Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils – 8pm

Friday 24th February – Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC – 8pm

Thursday 2nd March – Warrington Wolves vs Salford Red Devils – 8pm

Friday 3rd March – St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos – 8pm

Thursday 9th March – Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons – 8pm

Friday 10th March – Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers – 8pm

Thursday 16th March – Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos – 8pm

Friday 17th March – St Helens vs Hull FC – 8pm

Thursday 23rd March – Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens – 8pm

Friday 24th March – Wakefield Trinity vs Hull KR – 8pm

Thursday 30th March – Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors – 8pm

Friday 31st March – Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos – 8pm

Thursday 6th April – Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity – 8pm

Friday 7th April – Hull FC vs Hull KR – 12.30pm, Wigan Warriors vs St Helens – 3pm

Saturday 8th April – Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils – 2.30pm, Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves – 5pm

Sunday 9th April – Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants – 6pm

Thursday 13th April – Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers – 8pm

Friday 14th April – Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors – 8pm

Thursday 20th April – St Helens vs Warrington Wolves – 8pm

Friday 21st April – Castleford Tigers vs Hull KR – 8pm

Thursday 4th May – Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors – 8pm

Friday 5th May – Catalans Dragons vs St Helens – 8pm

Thursday 11th May – Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC – 8pm

Friday 12th May – Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos – 8pm

Thursday 25th May – Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors – 8pm

Friday 26th May – Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens – 8pm

Saturday 3rd June (Magic Weekend) – Salford Red Devils vs Hull KR – 1.30pm, Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons – 3.45pm, Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers – 6pm

Sunday 4th June (Magic Weekend) – Wakefield Trinity vs Leigh Leopards – 12.30pm, St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants – 2.45pm, Hull FC vs Warrington Wolves – 5pm

Friday 9th June – St Helens vs Wigan Warriors – 8pm

Saturday 10th June – Warrington Wolves vs Huddersfield Giants – 5pm

Still games to announce post-Round 15.

ViaPlay (formerly Premier Sports)

Monday 6th February – Keighley Cougars vs Featherstone Rovers – 7.45pm

Monday 13th February – York City Knights vs Bradford Bulls – 7.45pm

Monday 27th February – Widnes Vikings vs Halifax Panthers – 7.45pm

Monday 6th March – Featherstone Rovers vs Bradford Bulls – 7.45pm

Monday 20th March – Batley Bulldogs vs Barrow Raiders – 7.45pm

Monday 10th April – Halifax Panthers vs Bradford Bulls (kick-off TBC)

Monday 17th April – Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions – 7.45pm

Monday 8th May – Batley Bulldogs vs Widnes Vikings – 7.45pm

May 20th/21st – Betfred Challenge Cup Sixth Round – 7.45pm

May 27th/28th Summer Bash – Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos and Featherstone Rovers vs York (kick-off TBC)

Friday 2nd June – Newcastle Thunder vs Bradford Bulls – 7.45pm

June 17-18 – Betfred Challenge Cup Quarter Finals – 7.45pm

Mon 21st Aug – Whitehaven vs Barrow Raiders – 7.45pm

OurLeague

Saturday 4th February – Barrow Raiders vs Toulouse Olympique – 3pm