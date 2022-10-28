Ex-Wigan Warriors star Jackson Hastings reacts to Oliver Gildart’s exit from Wests Tigers

OLIVER Gildart will not be a Wests Tigers player in 2023 – that much is fact.

Where his career actually lies, nobody knows as of yet though there have been inklings of a move to the Dolphins to play for the newest NRL side.

It’s fair to say that Gildart has had a difficult year with the Tigers, playing all of the club’s opening eight games before injury struck, leaving the former Wigan Warriors man on the periphery.

Gildart’s Wests’ career never recovered and the 26-year-old centre spent the latter half of the season on loan at the Sydney Roosters where he registered two appearances.

Now, with the confirmation that the England international will not be at Wests in 2023, his former teammate at both Wigan and Wests Jackson Hastings has sent him a brilliant message on social media.

Hastings tweeted: “All the best brother, been a pleasure last 3 years playing along side you. I know you’ll succeed at your next destination. I’ll be cheering you @OliverGildart3“

It always must be difficult for rugby players to wave goodbye to teammates when they have spent years playing alongside them, but that is the way that sport goes.

It’s likely that Gildart and Hastings will come up against each other in 2023, but what a journey it has been for both men so far.