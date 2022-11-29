Ex-Canterbury Bulldogs forward signs for Super League side after just a year with Sydney Roosters

IT won’t just be Siosiua Taukeiaho and Adam Keighran leaving Sydney Roosters for Super League for the 2023 season, as the Chooks’ pair will be joined by prop Renouf Atoni.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Atoni has signed for at least one year with Wakefield Trinity, who have recently signed former Gold Coast Titans enforcer Kevin Proctor.

Trinity, who are one of a few clubs to still have quota spots to fill before the Super League season begins, have been looking for new blood ever since the departures of club stalwarts Tinirau Arona, David Fifita, Jacob Miller and Bill Tupou.

Now, alongside, Proctor and ex-Featherstone Rovers halfback Morgan Smith, they have made their third acquisition ahead of 2023 with Atoni.

Atoni has been at the Roosters just one year after joining from the Canterbury Bulldogs, but injuries have plagued his time with Trent Robinson’s side.

And, despite still having a year left to run on his deal with Sydney, Atoni has made the decision to up sticks and join Super League.

Between 2018 and 2021, the 27-year-old New Zealander made 43 appearances for the Bulldogs but failed to make just one appearance in 2022.